The first images from the upcoming Prime Video Canada spy series “The Terminal List” have been released online.

According to the series synopsis, “The Terminal List” follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs are ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Based on the bestselling novel by Jack Carr, the series also co-stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Jai Courtney, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

All eight episodes of the series will drop on Prime Video on July 1.

Check out more images from the series below.

