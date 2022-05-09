Old school meets a new generation.

On Monday, HBO Max debuted the trailer for the new remake of “Father of the Bride”, starring Andy García and Gloria Estefan.

In the new film, based on the 1949 novel by Edward Streeter and previously adapted for the screen in 1950, and then again in 1990 with Steve Martin and Diane Keaton, Garcia plays a proud father looking to take a big role in planning his daughter’s wedding.

Photo: Claudette Barius/Netflix

As he learns, his traditional ways could use some updating, though, as his daughter hires a wedding planner to take care of everything, all while facing marriage trouble of his own.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, García says of his character in the film, “His marriage to his wife is on the rocks. It’s sliding downhill and is on a slippery slope, not because they don’t love each other. We’ve kind of grown into different spaces, and we take our marriage for granted at this point.”

Photo: Claudette Barius/Netflix

Estefan, who plays his wife in the movie, adds, “She’s pushing a button — that D-word — with divorce. She’s trying to push him to wake up because a year of therapy certainly hadn’t woken him up. But that decision is a tough one for a Latina to make.”

The new film also shifts the story from a white family in California to a Latin family in Miami.

“There was both an honour and an obligation to deliver a story that’s within the Latin cultures, in this case, the Cuban and the Mexican, trying to relate to one another,” García says. “There’s an obligation to do it right, represent it without stereotypes, in a way that, although it’s culturally specific, its themes are universal.”

Photo: Claudette Barius/Netflix

Estefan also says, “The fact that we’re two Latin cultures blending in that movie — to Anglos that might seem weird because they might pile us all into one lump, when we have these subtle differences.”

The film also stars Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta, Chloe Fineman, and more.

“Father of the Bride” premieres June 16.