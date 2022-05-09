Twenty One Pilots are spilling some tea behind the scenes of “Top Gun: Maverick”.

The musicians spoke with KROQ-FM about their almost appearance on the soundtrack of the movie. The two-man band were originally contacted to provide some music for the movie, when they say they were suddenly booted from the film.

“I was working with the music placement person for the new ‘Top Gun’ on writing a new song for them and then I believe Tom Cruise just came in and just fired everyone,” Tyler Joseph said of the band’s involvement.

READ MORE: Twenty One Pilots Frontman Tyler Joseph Announces Wife’s Pregnancy During VMAs Performance

Cruise stars in the film, reprising his role from the original 1986 action film.

While the first trailer was released in 2019, the film has experienced a series of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as changes to the film. Joseph said the change in soundtrack was “a part of that.”

When asked about how far the band got in the songwriting process before they were suddenly cut, the vocalist said they didn’t get too far.

“I saw some scenes. They brought me in to show me some scenes and stuff, and I actually don’t think I started writing,” Joseph explained. “It was actually pretty soon after they brought me in to show me parts of the movie of what they were looking for and stuff then I kind of got word that there was a wholesale swap.”

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Debuts Music Video For Soaring New Single ‘Hold My Hand’ From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

The band went on to be replaced by Lady Gaga who is behind the ballad “Hold My Hand” on the movie’s soundtrack. On Amazon, a listing for the soundtrack suggests Harold Faltermeyer and Hans Zimmer are involved with the music, as well as star Miles Teller who will be providing vocals for some covers of Jerry Lee Lewis and OneRepublic.

“Top Gun: Maverick” hits theatres on May 27.