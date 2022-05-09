Hilaria Baldwin just revealed some very exciting news.

The pregnant entrepreneur took to Instagram to share an adorable clip of her along with her husband Alec Baldwin and their six kids, giving advice to their baby daughter and sister, revealing they’re expecting another little girl.

Hilaria shared in the caption, “It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around.

“What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud?”

She continued, “Perhaps nothing that we can define. We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey. We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self.

“I share with you our family’s hopes and wishes, encouragement and advice for our new baby. I feel so much joy, watching these children, who are filled with love and the most simple, kind wisdom.

“Hearing them share their words is one of my greatest gifts in life. Join us in honouring this whole little independent human, growing inside of me,” Hilaria added. She had revealed on her Instagram Story back in April that she already knew the sex of her seventh baby, but didn’t want to reveal it at the time.

The Baldwins share six kids together; daughters María Lucía Victoria, 1, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 1.

Alec is also father to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin with his ex Kim Basinger.