Matt James has a surefire way to revitalize the “Bachelor” franchise.

This week, the former Bachelor appeared on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast and was asked how he would fix the franchise.

“If you really wanted to like revitalize the franchise and get it back on the right trajectory, put someone in that position that was wholesome, that was going to solely there to find that person that they’re looking for and people would tune in who actually cared about that story and him finding that person,” he said.

James then offered up the person he thinks should be the next Bachelor, in order to really bring the series back to greatness: Tyler Cameron.

“I think the bachelor, it has to be Tyler,” he said. “Do I think he would do it? I don’t think he needs to do it. I don’t think he needs to do anything. He’s fine. But like, that would be a situation where the show needs him more than he needs to show. But if they were smart, they’d reach out to them and try to figure something out, because if anybody could direct that ship in the right direction, that would be him.”

James called Cameron, “A real, authentic, genuine person,” and added, “And until then, like best of luck with whatever they’re trying to do.”

He added, “I think that he would be a great, great, great option.”

Cameron was the runner up in Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2019.