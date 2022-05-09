HunterGirl is showing her love for her mother on “American Idol”.

For Mother’s Day, “American Idol” put together a tribute for all the hardworking mothers of the world.

HunterGirl gave a stunning performance of “Like My Mother Does” by “American Idol” alum Lauren Alaina, that brought the audience to tears.

“I wanted to dedicate that song to you because I’ve always wanted to be like you when I grow up,” HunterGirl told her mom over a clip of the two enjoying the beachside, via Taste of Country. “You work so hard for me to be able to live my dream.”

The judges were impressed by the singer’s performance, with Katy Perry telling her she had a “platinum heart.”

The 23-year-old was one of the lucky contestants to receive a coveted Platinum Ticket, which allowed her to skip Hollywood Week early on.

“I’m still trying to process what you said to your mother on that beach. It was beautiful. You need to go back and write a couple of songs based on that moment. But to be able to see the appreciation and love you have for your mother. Great song choice and performance,” Luke Bryan praised.

While Lionel Richie had a more emotional reaction to the performance.

“You’ve got me crying. Katy is crying. People around us are crying and hugging,” Richie said. “I’m thinking to myself, ‘If you did not do a better job of selling not only that song, but your mother and the feelings you have for your mother.’ You did a fabulous job.”

As part of her two performances for the evening, HunterGirl also wowed audiences with a performance of “You Broke Me First” by Tate McRae for the TikTok challenge.

Judges were equally impressed with her fierce performance, with Perry praising her for being a “natural” at performing on stage.

“You are becoming the artists that you dream of, so congratulations. You’re there for me,” she added.

HunterGirl moves on to the Top 5 after audiences voted her in at the end of the episode.

“American Idol” returns on May 15.