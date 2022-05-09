Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Do not fall into that lava.

On Monday, Netflix debuted the trailer for season 2 of “Floor is Lava”, the hit obstacle course show where contestants compete while trying to avoid a fiery fate.

READ MORE: Neil Patrick Harris Is ‘Uncoupled’ In New Netflix Comedy Series Teaser

Photo: Netflix

“Floor is Lava is back with bigger obstacles, higher stakes, and even hotter lava,” the official description reads. “New this season – a huge and very slippery volcano that takes the competition to the next level.”

Photo: Netflix © 2022

The trailer shows contestants climbing up the slipper mountain, traversing other big obstacles and, of course, slipping and falling into the lava.

READ MORE: ‘Jackass 4.5’ Heading To Netflix, Featuring Unused Footage From ‘Jackass Forever’

Photo: Netflix © 2022

Photo: Netflix © 2022

Season 1 of “Floor is Lava” debuted in 2020, with winners receiving $10,000 and a lava lamp.

“Floor is Lava” season 2 premieres June 3.