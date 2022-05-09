Jason Momoa has travelled the world and witnessed some pretty spectacular sights but nothing came close to Rome’s The Colosseum.

While filming “Fast & Furious 10” in Italy, the “Aquaman” star took his day off to see the attractions.

Momoa was captured taking his own photos of the landmark and couldn’t look more excited at the impressive piece of history. He was joined by a few friends and parents, Coni and Joseph Momoa.

Jason Momoa. Photo: Cobra Team / Backgrid

Over the weekend, Momoa was snapped riding a Harley Davidson around town while filming some scenes for the newest “Fast & Furious” movie in the ever-growing franchise.

Set to play the villain in the film, Momoa was anything but as he stopped between takes to pose for photos with fans watching the filming.

“It’s fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t gotten to do for a while,” he told ET in March.

“Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy. A little panache!”