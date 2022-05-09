Click to share this via email

Dolly Parton is setting her sights on the world of musicals.

The singer shared the news of her casting in the show on Instagram.

“I’m making #MexicanPizzaTheMusical with @TacoBell #tacobellpartner,” she captioned the post.

A picture of the script for Mexican Pizza The Musical accompanied the post.

Parton will star in the musical opposite fast food fan Doja Cat.

The show is being put on in celebration of the return of the menu item to stores on May 19. The satirical musical will follow the journey of fans who fought hard to bring it back to the menu.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” writer Hannah Friedman teams up with Bridgerton: The Musical‘s Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear to pen the show.

The musical is inspired by Doja Cat’s TikTok verse about Mexican pizza.

The song went viral on the platform with over 8.4 million likes so it’s only natural for the rapper to star in the show.

TikTok star Victor Kunda along with other yet to be named guests are expected to also make appearances.

Mexican Pizza: The Musical will premiere on May 26 on TikTok.