Tina Fey is recalling the time Kevin Spacey hit on her.

During Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival’s “In Conversation” with Fey and Amy Poehler, the two were asked: “Who is the most famous person to ever hit on you?”

Fey looked back at her time on Global’s “Saturday Night Live” and a run-in with Spacey circa 2006.

“This is the kind of weird thing that used to happen to me. One time when he was hosting ‘SNL’, at the after-party, it was late and Kevin Spacey tried to hit on me,” Fey said, per Yahoo!. “I was like, ‘Who is this for? Who is this little performance for?'”

Poehler joked her friend “really blew it.”

Spacey came out as gay during his #MeToo scandal with multiple men in 2017 accusing him of sexual misconduct.

While James Marsden did not hit on Poehler, Fey did want to set the two of them up.

“You were newly single, I knew he was newly single,” Fey said of Marsden. “We were at the [Emmys or Golden Globes] and we were going to an after-party. I got it in my head that I was going to set you up with James Marsden. I was walking out, and I was like, ‘Jimmy you should come to our after-party.’ He’s like, ‘Oh, maybe I will,’ and I was like, ‘No, you should definitely come to our afterparty.’ I was drunk.”

“I realized in my drunkenness that he thinks I was trying to f*** him, and I’m a married lady and he’s a gentleman,” Fey added. “I wasn’t.”

Poehler and Fey also spoke about Dave Chappelle being attacked on stage just days before during the same festival.

“We are not stand-ups so if you came here tonight to tackle a stand-up, find someone from Netflix and get your money back,” Fey joked. “We saw what happened to Chappelle, and I don’t care what anyone says, I didn’t like it.”

“I didn’t like it either,” added Poehler.

Fey continued, “We were a little worried about that, but I feel like the vibe in here feels good. I don’t feel like anybody is going to try that s***. But we were a little nervous because we are very small.”

“I feel like we should have someone here as backup, so I did text Jamie Foxx because he and I were voices in ‘Soul’ together… He did not answer the text. In his defence, I don’t think he gave me his real number.”