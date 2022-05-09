Click to share this via email

Stephen Colbert is playing it safe.

On Monday, Global’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” announced they would “not be taping new episodes until further notice” as Colbert is “experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of Covid”.

“Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days,” a statement added.

Having just had COVID-19 in April, the host joked this is the “WORST. SEQUEL. EVER.”

On April 21, “The Late Show” was cancelled following a positive test.

“Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I’m feeling fine-grateful to be vaxxed and boosted,” Colbert said at the time. “Thank you for the well wishes.”

He then took a moment to make a jab at Jason Bateman who was scheduled to be on the show.

“This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman,” he quipped.

The show returned for new episodes on May 2.

“The Late Show” airs weekdays at 11:35 p.m. on Global.