Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

David Beckham is trying his hand at a new workout.

The soccer star unveiled his new DB45 workout inspired by the sport that made him famous. The launch is in collaboration with F45 Training.

Renowned Hollywood trainer and F45 Chief of Athletics, Gunnar Peterson, joined Beckham for the big event including “Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron who gave the 11-station workout in Miami a try.

The faces of F45TV Cory George and Morgan Mitchell were also on the scene.

READ MORE: Nicola Peltz Shares Candid Pics From Wedding To Brooklyn Beckham

Tyler Cameron and David Beckham attend the David Beckham and F45 Training Launch DB45 on May 09, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for F45 Training

Tyler Cameron (R) and guests attend the David Beckham and F45 Training Launch DB45 on May 09, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for F45 Training

David Beckham — Photo: F45 Training

READ MORE: Victoria Beckham Shares Snaps From Her Lavish 48th Birthday Party As David And Their Kids Post Sweet Messages

“I have loved working alongside Gunnar and the F45 team to create DB45, my first signature workout. For me, training as part of a team has always been my favourite way to workout and my DB45 programme is influenced by exercises I did as a professional football player,” Beckham said in a statement.

Adding, “F45 always brings innovative and effective workouts to the timetable and I’m excited for the F45 community to finally be able to try out mine.”

DB45 is now live in the United States at F45 Training Studios and will launch globally on May 11.