Tom Hiddleston is addressing the “meaningful” moment his Marvel character came out as bisexual.

After portraying Loki in a number of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Hiddleston’s Disney+ series “Loki” debuted in 2021.

During a scene with Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Loki reveals he is interested in both men and women.

“I hope Loki coming out as bisexual was meaningful to people who spotted it,” Hiddleston told The Guardian. “It was a small step, and there’s further to go. But it was definitely important to all of us.”

Director Kate Herron previously spoke of how important that scene was.

“From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full,” Herron tweeted.

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

Filming for season two of “Loki” is about to start soon.