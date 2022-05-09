Click to share this via email

Jennifer Garner got the help of her mom, Patricia Garner, for her “Pretend Cooking Show”.

To mark Mother’s Day, the “13 Going On 30” star tried to make a blueberry buckle while her mom video called in.

Sharing the recipe from Cheryl Day’s Treasury of Southern Baking cookbook, Jennifer offered to buy her mom a copy.

“Well you don’t have to get it for me, I rarely bake anymore,” Patricia replied.

Jennifer shared that she cuts the “sugar way down” when baking, asking her mom if she does the same.

“I don’t bake anymore, Jen,” Patricia reminded her.

Laughing, Jennifer said, “Oh, Mom! Just go a long with it for a second! Geez Louise.”

Patricia let viewers know that they “never go out travelling together. We should always take someone with us because we have no idea where we are.”