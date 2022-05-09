Blake Lively knows how to set her kids straight! The actress and fashion icon broke down 19 looks from 2005 to now as part of Vogue‘s “Life in Looks” segment, and there’s one particular Met Gala moment she says reminds her daughters who’s boss.

“This, is without a doubt my favourite look of all time,” Lively said of the Versace gown she wore to 2018’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” themed Gala. “The is the Met Gala 2018, Versace dress. I get very involved in the design of the dresses, I don’t know if it’s just that I’m a Virgo, or that I need a life.”

The iconic, bedazzled burgundy gown looked slightly different from the showstopper we saw in 2018, with Lively adding some of her creative touch.

“This one is actually a dress that they had made, but it had a train that was like this — it was a shorter train,” she explained. “So, we took this dress, and said, ‘Ok, can you guys add like 8 feet of train? Can you add beading on the inside?’ This had ruching in the middle, which kind of looked like it was too tight and pulling at the hips, so I was like, ‘We need to pick up that pattern here as well, so that it looks like a part of the dress.'”

As for the crown she donned that night, that was pretty makeshift too, with jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz crafting it out of brass and brown diamonds.

“And this was just a headpiece that Lorraine made, with these brown diamond and brass — it wasn’t even gold, it was brass — it was like bendable hardware store brass,” Lively said of the head piece, which she paired with stunning emerald earrings that also got the Lorraine Schwartz treatment. “These earrings she made the night before. She took these giant emeralds and stuck it on one of her sister, Ofira’s shield gold earrings, and she stuck an emerald on top, so, it was very makeshift.”

She continued, “Christian Louboutin made the most beautiful shoes. I just love this look so much. I just thought it was just so striking.”

Blake Lively, 2018. Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lively’s three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 5 and Betty, 2, find it striking too, with the 34-year-old actress using the powerful ensemble to remind them exactly who their mom is.

“It’s something that when my kids are giving me attitude, I’m like, ‘This is your mom.’ I mean come on — I try to tell them that I’m real-life royalty and that they’re lucky that I’m raising them,” Lively explained. “They don’t buy it. They don’t believe it.”

Lively also touched on this year’s Met Gala moment — another Versace stunner. Lively, who was one of this year’s co-chairs, explained the New York City inspiration behind the dress and her head-turning outfit change.

“What an honour to get to host and to wear this dress. Versace turned it out,” Lively shared before diving into the meaning behind the look. “Rather than looking at fashion from the gilded age, I wanted to look at architecture. New York has been such a critical part of who I am. It’s the place I choose to live, it’s the love of my life — other than my family — so, I thought, ‘Well, I’d love to arrive in a copper dress, and have that dress patina as I ascend the carpet and turn fair degree — which is oxidized copper.”

Blake Lively transforms look to reveal a teal skirt and gloves. Photo: Getty — Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Blake Lively never disappoints at the Met Gala and once again proves her impeccable style in Atelier Versace and Louboutin shoes. Photo: Getty — Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She continued, “The statue of liberty obviously showed up shiny, copper, like a penny, and now it’s the green that we have. So, instead of me performing, I wanted, sort of, the dress to perform.”

That’s not the only detail in the dress that was a call to New York. The lines and draping throughout also symbolized the iconic American city.

“This column of the dress, the lines in it are an homage to the Empire State Building. The draping on the side is for the tip of the hat to the Statue of Liberty,” Lively said of her copper look, before sharing details about the green number. “And this is the constellation ceiling of Grand Central Station. Grand Central felt like a sort of a, really neat full circle moment because the first shot of ‘Gossip Girl’, I’m on a train and I pull into the station and it’s a shot of Grand Central Station.”

Speaking with ET’s Rachel Smith on the red carpet, Lively she explained her inspiration for the general design of the ensemble.

“I looked at New York City architecture for this event, and I loved the copper patinas,” she shared. “I asked Versace if we could do it and they said, ‘Oh God, OK, let’s try!’ And we did.”

The dress wasn’t the easiest to pull off, with Lively sharing that dress was “quite heavy.”

See more of Lively’s Met Gala looks below.

RELATED CONTENT

Blake Lively Pulls Off Amazing Wardrobe Transformation at Met Gala

Met Gala 2022: Celebrity Co-Chairs Revealed

Ryan Reynolds Dishes on His and Blake Lively’s Parenting Style