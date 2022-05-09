Ali Wong was out to surprise her best friend.

In a new episode of “Celebrity IOU”, the comedian teamed up with the Property Brothers to makeover Citadelle’s home.

“I really wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for her,” Wong told Drew and Jonathan Scott.

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg Gives Heartwarming Renovation In ‘Celebrity IOU’ To The Commissioner Of His Youth Football League

Wong and the brothers re-did her college classmate’s basement and backyard.

“It’s scary, you’re like an action hero. You’re picking up these huge weapons basically and battling it out with this old a** wall and these old a** tiles,” Wong said while trying to do the demo.

“They’re literally glued and cemented to the floor. They’re meant to stay there forever. Like that was the person’s intention, like it was not to be drilled up by this 5-foot lady trying to do something nice for her friend.”

Demo day with Ali Wong is what we need in our lives right now! 🛠

Watch an all-NEW #CelebIOU tonight at 9|8c #OnHGTV pic.twitter.com/hpVKQ37f2u — HGTV (@hgtv) May 9, 2022

“You’ve always just been so giving to me,” Wong said of how Citadelle and partner Victor has opened their doors to her. “I’m basically a professional moocher. And if I don’t give back to you soon I will not be able to continue mooching.”

“She really is like a sister to me,” Wong said.

Ali Wong, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott, renovate her college friend’s basement, as seen on Celebrity IOU. Photo: HGTV

READ MORE: Howie Mandel Lets Drew Scott Paint His Head On ‘Celebrity IOU’

It was also an emotional moment for Citadelle, saying, “I can’t believe this is my life. I can’t believe this is happening. I honestly feel like she doesn’t owe me anything. I feel like her friendship has been such a gift.”

“Celebrity IOU” airs on HGTV Canada.