Chris Evans, is that you?

The “Captain America” actor showed off what he looks like with and without a moustache for his fans on Instagram.

Evans was sporting the facial hair for his role in “The Gray Man” opposite Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page.

“Before and after,” Evans captioned the two photos.

Lizzo commented with an ice cube and fire emoji while Nasa drew attention to his hat in the first image.

“We mustache you a question: where’d the hat go?” they teased.

“The Gray Man”, from directors Joe and Anthony Russo, is about “CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death.”

The official synopsis adds, “But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.”

“The Gray Man” premieres April 26 on Netflix.