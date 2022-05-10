Netflix won’t be airing that Dave Chappelle onstage attack.

Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Bowl during his set at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival on Tuesday night when 23-year-old Isaiah Lee ran up and tackled him to the floor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the lineup decision wasn’t due to the assault.

The publication shared, “The streamer made it clear before the festival that the comedian’s four sold-out Hollywood Bowl shows were not being taped for a special.

“Chappelle had his own cameras present to film the show — as comics often do when working out new material (as Chappelle was). Professionally shot footage of the attack likely does exist and could eventually see the light of day in some fashion, but it’s not part of Netflix’s plans.”

Bill Burr, Amy Schumer, Pete Davidson, and Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin are among multiple comedians with specials that have been included in the lineup.

Chappelle has since joked about the attack. He was joined by Chris Rock onstage in the Comedy Store’s Belly Room (a smaller, 70-seat venue separate from the famed Hollywood comedy club’s main stage area) recently.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle told Rock, referencing Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”