Not everything is as it seems.

This week, fans uncovered the first teaser-trailer for “Westworld” season 4, which HBO released as an Easter egg on YouTube under the title “It doesn’t look like anything to me.”

Set to Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day”, the dialogue-free teaser shows off striking scenes from the upcoming season.

Photo: HBO

It also offers glimpses at the cast, including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, and Angela Sarafyan, and what their characters have been up to since the third season ended in May 2020.

With HBO describing the season as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth,” the teaser gives a look at dystopian-future New York, as well as odd machines, gunfights, and more.

“Westworld” season 4 premieres June 26.