Don’t get your hopes up for a “Modern Family” comeback.

On Monday night, star Jesse Tyler Ferguson appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”, where he was asked about rumours of a spinoff.

“There were discussions,” Ferguson revealed. “I think the network decided against it.”

He added, “That’s the first time I ever said that!”

“Modern Family” premiered in 2009 and ran for 11 seasons until its big finale in April 2020, just at the onset of the pandemic.

Ferguson said that he does believe ABC would like a new version of “Modern Family”, with more modern representation.

“I just wonder if this is the right family to tell this story,” the actor said. “I think… we’ve been on for 11 years and they’re ready to move in a different direction.”

Back in 2021, Ferguson addressed the potential of a spinoff, telling E! News, “Nothing is official. I have not been asked to do anything yet, so you know, it’s being talked about, but I haven’t heard anything official.”