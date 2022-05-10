Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Joe Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens thinks Meghan Markle could make a great U.S. president one day.

Biden Owens, 76, who has been promoting her memoir Growing Up Biden: A Memoir, spoke about the Duchess of Sussex possibly making the move into politics on Tuesday’s “Good Morning Britain”.

She shared, “It’s wonderful to have women in politics. The more women we have the better our democratic system will work.

“A better point of view, a different point of view. We embrace all women and we welcome her to come in and join the Democratic Party.”

'Of course she will!' Joe Biden's sister and close advisor says Meghan Markle would 'make a good potential candidate' as the future US president. pic.twitter.com/2wWxI9yj4R — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 10, 2022

'So you expect him to run again in 2024?' 'Absolutely.' Joe Biden's sister and close advisor says he will run again for the presidency in 2024. pic.twitter.com/IyGAUmrfoL — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 10, 2022

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Attend The Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations But Won’t Appear On The Balcony

When questioned whether she thought Markle, who stepped down as a senior royal alongside her husband Prince Harry in March 2020, would make a good potential candidate for president one day, Biden Owens said: “Yes, perhaps. Of course she will.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump Slams ‘Whipped’ Prince Harry, Thinks The Queen Should Have Stripped Him And Meghan Markle Of Their Royal Titles

During her appearance on the show, the political strategist also confirmed her brother Biden would “absolutely” be running for president again in 2024.