When Jack Harlow is around, things just seem to go viral.

On Monday night, the rapper appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and shared his reactions to two of his recent viral videos.

READ MORE: Jack Harlow Reveals Dua Lipa’s Initial Reaction To His Song Named After Her: ‘I Suppose It’s Okay’

In the first, Harlow is at the Met Gala, talking with internet personality Emma Chamberlain, when he ends the interview saying, “I love you,” to which she responds back with, “I love you,” before letting out a hilarious reaction.

this has to be the funniest thing on emma chamberlain’s met gala interviews pic.twitter.com/2ipx3EjLp6 — ☆ (@frostedchalamet) May 3, 2022

“That’s, like, art; there’s so many ways to interpret that,” Harlow said of the clip. “Everyone has a different take on what was going through her head, so I’ll leave it up for interpretation.”

In the next clip, NBA referees Scott Foster and Ed Malloy discuss Harlow, who is in attendance at a Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks game, only it turns out they have no idea who he actually is.

Scott Foster and Ed Malloy trying to figure out who Jack Harlow is 😂 pic.twitter.com/6C2ux5g381 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 1, 2022

The rapper explains that after seeing the clip go viral during the game, he actually tried to get the ref’s attention to introduce himself.

“I think the clip’s iconic, so I’m like, ‘I gotta let this guy know who I am,'” Harlow said. “So it’s the fourth quarter and he’s over on the sideline and he comes over, and I’m like, ‘Yo,’ and I’m trying to get his attention just to have a moment, and he’s like, ‘My daughter already texted me.'”

READ MORE: Jack Harlow Says The Industry’s Reaction To Lil Nas X’s Queer Identity Shows There’s Still ‘Progress To Be Made’

Also on the show, Harlow performed his song “First Class” from his new album Come Home the Kids Miss You.