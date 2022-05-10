Michael Bublé’s latest album Higher features some “brilliant” guests, including his 8-year-old son Noah.

The Canadian singer appeared on “The Late Late Show” to discuss his eleventh studio album, released in March, and explained how Noah co-wrote the lead song “Higher”.

Bublé recalled giving his son a bath one day when Noah presented a “really good” song to him. Months later the singer sang his son’s hook in the studio and turned it into a “hit song.”

When Noah found out his song was going to be recorded for the album, he immediately asked his father, “How much money do I make?”

Bublé also told host James Corden about his first-ever Vegas residency, which just wrapped, and later took the stage with his band to perform his jazzy rendition of “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square”.

Michael Bublé performs “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square” on “The Late Late Show” — Photo: Terence Patrick 2022 CBS

The track, featured on Higher, was made popular by late singers Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole.

Aside from promoting his new album, Bublé is gearing up to hit the road this summer with his U.S. tour “An Evening with Michael Bublé”, which kicks off Aug. 8.