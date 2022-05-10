For her last appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Ellie Kemper is pulling out all the stops.

The “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star made her first appearance on the show in 2012, and Ellen plays a clip showing her awkward dance-walk to her seat.

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres Tapes Her Final Episode In Emotional Farewell

“I remember, I was so nervous,” the actress recalls. “That was the first time I ever met you. I love your show, I love you. I think you could tell, I was a little nervous.”

The two also look back at the time Kemper guest-hosted the show, the first time in the history of the show, when Ellen was out sick with the flu in 2014.

“You were fantastic and everyone loved having you here,” the host says.

READ MORE: Behati Prinsloo Gets A Surprise Visit From Adam Levine On ‘Ellen’

Kemper says, “You were very kind to me. You called me after to thank me. I forgot how to hang on to voicemails, but I have it somewhere in the cloud.”

Finally, to give Ellen a proper sendoff, Kemper sings a rendition of Whitney Houston’s classic “Greatest Love of All”, somewhat modified to remember some of her favourite moments on the show, including meeting her “secret husband.”