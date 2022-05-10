Hilary Duff has found peace with her body.

The 34-year-old is baring it all on the cover of Women’s Health‘s May/June 2022 Body Issue, and in it talks about everything from body image to the cancelled “Lizzie McGuire” reboot.

READ MORE: Hilary Duff Reflects On ‘Anxiety-Inducing’ Photoshoot From Vanity Fair’s Iconic 2003 Cover, Takes Lie Detector Test

“I’m proud of my body,” she says of her decision to strip down for the magazine. “I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through. I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position.”

Photo: Daniella Midenge for Women’s Health

Duff also shares how she came to find peace with her body.

“Perhaps after having Banks [in 2018]. I didn’t even know if I was going to have the opportunity to have another child [after the divorce],” she says. “So, being a mom again, maybe. It was a whole mix of things—of being settled and realizing that I’m powerful and talented and smart. All mental things.”

Photo: Daniella Midenge for Women’s Health

Talking about what she loves most about her body, the actress says, “I think that, at 34, I have just gained a lot of respect for my body. It’s taken me all the places I need to go. It’s helped me build a beautiful family. I feel like the older I get, the more confident I get in my own skin…. I’m really just fascinated by one, being a woman. And two, all the changes that your body can go through throughout your lifetime.”

READ MORE: Hilary Duff And 9-Year-Old Son Luca Have ‘The. Best. Time.’ At Justin Bieber Concert

Photo: Daniella Midenge for Women’s Health

Back in 2020, Disney+ cancelled plans to reboot “Lizzie McGuire” with Lizzie all grown up.

“She had to be 30 years old doing 30-year-old things. She didn’t need to be doing bong rips and having one-night stands all the time, but it had to be authentic,” Duff recalls. “I think they got spooked.”