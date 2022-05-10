Click to share this via email

For Jessica Biel’s acting gig in Hulu’s “Candy”, she sports a retro hairstyle that looks oddly familiar.

The 40-year-old actress stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday to talk about her portrayal of Candy Montgomery, the “seemingly normal wife and mother” who commits the “crazy horrific act of violence” of axe-murdering her friend Betty Gore.

For her role in the true-crime miniseries, set in Texas in 1980, Biel wears a wig that represents a hairdo that “everybody had at one point.”

“I look at myself like that, I see my grandmother, I see my husband’s grandmother, I see my friend’s mother. I mean, it’s crazy,” Biel said of the classic haircut.

Kimmel then presented a throwback photo of Timberlake’s curly locks and noted the resemblance to Biel’s character.

“Yes, I see it,” Biel laughed.

.@JessicaBiel’s hairstyle on her new show looks familiar… pic.twitter.com/QNjwFE6oTT — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) May 10, 2022

Speaking of her hubby, the actress revealed that she and Timberlake often talk about acting together.

“We want to play adversaries or opposite sides,” Biel told Kimmel.

“Because no one wants to see the other movie. That doesn’t go over very well,” she said, explaining how it’s difficult for people who are together in real life to portray a couple onscreen.

“Candy” is now streaming on Hulu.

For more on the “sweet” Mother’s Day gift Biel received from her children and how she kept them entertained when the whole family got COVID, watch the full interview above.