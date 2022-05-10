Amanda Seyfried discusses fame, her love of childbirth, and more in a new interview.

The actress covers Marie Claire‘s Beauty Changemakers Issue, telling the magazine how she bought a farm in a tiny town in upstate New York to distance herself from the glitz and glamour of fame when she was younger.

She shares, “I think being really famous [young] must really f**king suck…. It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world. I see these younger actors who think they have to have security.

“They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen to my peers. So, I bought a farm. I was like, ‘Let’s go in the opposite way.’”

Amanda Seyfried. Credit: Victoria Will

READ MORE: Amanda Seyfried Shares Why She Didn’t Meet Elizabeth Holmes Before Filming ‘The Dropout’

Seyfried, who shares kids Nina, 5, and Thomas, 1, with husband Thomas Sadoski, then talks about loving childbirth so much, she trained to become a doula.

“I was like, ‘This is the most amazing thing I’ve ever been a part of. I have to be there for women.’ Childbirth is amazing.

“I was talking to my doula a lot about what she did. I was like, ‘That sounds like the best thing,’ and I just wanted to be there when people have a baby.”

Amanda Seyfried. Credit: Victoria Will

However, in the end, there were too many requirements and certifications to do it officially.

“I’m better at, like, taking pictures and massaging the back,” she insists.

READ MORE: Amanda Seyfried Reacts To An Old Photo From Her First Red Carpet At ‘Mean Girls’ Premiere: ‘I Did Not Have A Stylist’

As well as having an incredibly successful acting career, Seyfried and two of her close friends from childhood are hoping to launch a toy company called Make It Cute later this year, which will sell playhouses crafted from sustainable materials.

The star says, “It feels so good to do stuff completely out of my comfort zone. I can’t wait to start a company.

“I also don’t want to f**k it up for us. I’m not going to be the face of it. I’m not a brand person. I’m an actor.”