Chelsea Lazkani is getting real about her feud with Davina Potratz.

On the new episode of the “PEOPLE Every Day” podcast, the reality star opens up about her on-air clashes with “Selling Sunset” co-star Davina Potratz.

“There were things said off-camera and before we shot that really affected my mental state,” Lazkani explains.

“There were some microaggressions thrown out, and watching the show back, I realized that I was very much harbouring that state of frustration,” she says. “You see me kind of escalate to a place of, maybe one could say, anger as a result.”

The co-stars managed to clear the air during the show’s recent reunion special, though Lazkani isn’t exactly ready to call Potratz a close friend.

“I have the utmost respect for Davina and all of my castmates, truly, but I also believe that we can have different values and different core systems that may not align,” she says. “We don’t have to be super-close friends to be cordial with one another.”

She continues, “I think that there were parts of me that some of the ladies didn’t understand. Maybe my background, maybe the fact that I was so strong and I did come across as having loads of opinions, but everything was purposeful.”

Lazkani also reacted to the news Jason Oppenheim dropped during the reunion, that there is “not a place” for Christine Quinn at the real estate brokerage anymore.

“I love her to pieces and her not being at the O Group obviously saddens me, but what you didn’t see on camera is my relationship with a lot of the other girls had started to evolve very early on,” Lazkani says. “I have many relationships at the O Group, not just Christine.”