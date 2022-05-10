Steve Harvey is the latest celeb to speak out about the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars altercation, two months after the televised encounter.

While speaking at a keynote event at Georgia State University, the “Family Feud” host shared his thoughts on the infamous slap, explaining that if he were Rock, he would have reacted differently, with less grace.

“I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity. On a scale of 1 to 10, I’m like a 2. That’s the level of Christianity I can work on,” Harvey said. “You slap T.D. Jakes, he’ll turn the other cheek. You slap me? If you sit back in your seat, Jada would have to move out of the way. That’s the type of Christian I am.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which covered the speaking event, Harvey referred to Smith slapping Rock as a “punk move,” adding that he “lost a lot of respect” for the Oscar winner following the 94th Academy Awards.

Harvey’s thoughts on the controversial act follow other celebrities who have broken their silence on the matter, including Denzel Washington and Amy Schumer.