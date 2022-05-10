Adam Sandler can spot a star.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the full trailer for the new sports movie “Hustle”, in which Sandler plays an NBA talent scout searching for the next great basketball player.

Photo: Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2022.

“Stanley Sugerman’s (Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel-weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions of being a coach remains stuck on the road looking for the next unknown talent,” the official description reads.

Photo: Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2022.

“His search around the world leads him to Spain, when he discovers Bo Cruz (NBA player Juancho Hernangómez), an incredible streetball player with a troubled past. Stanley and Bo connect on and off the court, with their passion for the game and as loving family men who want to prove they can win, in basketball and in life. With the support of Stanley’s wife, Teresa (Queen Latifah), can the underdogs come out on top?”

Photo: Cassy Athena/Netflix © 2022.

Produced by Sandler and LeBron James, the film also stars Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards, and Tobias Harris and is directed by Jeremiah Zagar.

“Hustle” premieres June 8.