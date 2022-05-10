Ryan Dorsey shared a moving Mother’s Day message on Sunday in honour of his late ex-wife Naya Rivera.

Dorsey, who shares six-year-old son Josey with the late actress, urged fans to “hug your mommas and grandmas and love ’em while you can.”

He shared a series of sweet photos of Rivera, who died in a boating accident on July 8, 2020.

Dorsey’s emotional message included, “I woke up thinking about so much. Josey with his grandma & me by myself. I don’t text Happy Mothers Day b/c that seems like an insane thing to do considering. My mind full of so many thoughts. So many things. So many things to do this Sunday but first thing on the list was to get on with it & head to my least favourite place in the world.”

He added that he “tried to go back to sleep for a little longer” to see if he could “dream through reality and postpone real life a bit longer.”

Dorsey added, “The harder I think about things, it’s harder to believe. Un-fu*king-believable, still that this is reality. That this is our real life and I have to blink hard & shake my head as if to snap out of it & grasp the facts of it all once and for all.

“The thing about L.A. for me is its like every mile or so I drive is a memory of an experience that stings [because] it’s gone.”

The actor spoke about some of the memories the family have and urged followers to “forgive and forget, if you can.”

He concluded, “You don’t wanna maybe wish what if you did one day.”