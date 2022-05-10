Michelle Williams is expecting her third baby. The 41-year-old actress confirms the news in a recent interview with Variety.

“It’s totally joyous,” Williams says of her pregnancy. “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

Williams is expecting her second child with husband Thomas Kail. The pair — who tied the knot in 2020 — are already parents to son Hart, whom they welcomed during the pandemic. Williams — who has been private about her personal life — is also mother to 16-year-old daughter Matilda, whose dad is late actor Heath Ledger.

Michelle Williams — Photo: Celeste Sloman for Variety

In addition to announcing her pregnancy, the “Fosse/Verdon” actress opens up about giving birth to her son during the pandemic.

“It was a reminder that life goes on,” Williams tells the trade publication. “The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

