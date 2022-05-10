“Succession” star and PETA Honorary Director James Cromwell is taking a stand against Starbucks.

The actor, 82, superglued his hand to a Starbucks counter in Midtown Manhattan, New York City during a PETA protest because the coffee company continues to charge extra for vegan milk in its lattes.

Police eventually arrived and temporarily shut down the store.

“My friends at PETA and I are calling on Starbucks to stop punishing kind and environmentally conscious customers for choosing plant milks,” Cromwell, who was dressed in a “Free the Animals” T-shirt, said. “We all have a stake in the life-and-death matter of the climate catastrophe, and Starbucks should do its part by ending its vegan upcharge.”

READ MORE: Jena Malone To Be Given Award From PETA After Helping Chase Down And Rescue A Dog From Alleged Abuser

Protesters insisted dairy milk was not only bad for the planet, but also incredibly bad for the animals.

According to Page Six, after the police got to the store, Cromwell used a knife to detach his hand from the countertop so he wouldn’t be arrested.

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson Promotes Eating Vegan With Steamy PETA Billboard For Valentine’s Day

Cromwell’s action is the latest in PETA’s campaign against Starbucks, which has included a letter from Sir Paul McCartney to former Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, daily sit-ins at Starbucks’ headquarters in Seattle, and giveaways of nitro cold brew mochas made with creamy oat milk — donated by RISE Brewing Co. — at the company’s locations across the U.S.

Cromwell isn’t the first star to bring up Starbucks charging for vegan milk, with Alan Cumming sending a powerful letter to Starbucks Canada in February 2021.

At the time, a Starbucks Canada spokesperson told ET Canada: “Regarding non-dairy options, adding a splash of any non-dairy beverage including oat, soy, almond and coconut beverage to brewed or iced coffee, cold brew or an Americano is always offered free of charge at Starbucks.

“The price of our beverages is based on a standard recipe, so any customizations that are not part of the standard recipe, which could include added flavours, non-dairy beverages or an additional shot of espresso, will incur an additional charge.”