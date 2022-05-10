On Tuesday, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” actor Simu Liu was presented with IMDb’s “Fan Favourite” STARmeter Award.

The award recognizes actors who garner more than 200 million monthly page views on IMDb worldwide.

Photo: IMDb

“I am so incredibly grateful to receive the IMDb STARmeter Award – this is truly an honour,” The Canadian actor said. “It feels like just yesterday that I got my first IMDb credit but almost 10 years later I’ve been fortunate enough to help bring some incredible movies and TV shows to life. I really couldn’t be happier to receive this award – thank you to IMDb and to all the fans for checking out my IMDb and IMDbPro pages.”

The actor received the prize in the U.K. where he is currently filming a role in the upcoming “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie.

His award also coincides with the celebration of Asian Heritage Month in Canada.

“We’re living in a very exciting time for Asian and Pacific Islander filmmakers,” Liu said. “Even five years ago the industry landscape was very different; the opportunities did not exist to cultivate the richness of storytelling that we’re seeing today in Lee Isaac Chung, Lulu Wang, Justin Chon, Kogonada, Destin Daniel Cretton, Jon Chu, James Wan, Justin Lin, and so many others.”

He added, “Films such as ‘The Farewell’, ‘Minari’, and ‘After Yang’ shine an honest light on the Asian American experience, one that is often overlooked in Hollywood. I’ve been personally inspired by these films to be a champion of our stories and to help amplify the important voices in our community.”

With his STARmeter award, Liu joins the ranks of other stars such as Mindy Kaling, Peter Dinklage and more.