A return to acting may be in the books for Eva Mendes.

The actress discussed her long break from acting on the Tuesday episode of “The View”. While she isn’t opposed to returning to the screen, Mendes said there are certain requirements for the kind of projects that would draw her out of her hiatus.

“I have such a short list of what I will do, with… kids,” she said, via Entertainment Weekly. “I mean, if it was a fun project. But now I won’t do violence, I don’t want to do sexuality, the list is short.”

The 48-year-old shares 7-year-old Esmeralda and 5-year-old Amada with her partner Ryan Gosling.

Sunny Hostin asked the actress whether she would return for a “special project” and she seemed open to it.

The last time Mendes appeared in a film was in 2014 for Gosling’s film “Lost River”, which he wrote and directed. She’s since been working on pursuits in fashion and beauty.

Even if Mendes doesn’t end up returning to acting, she could turn to daytime hosting next. As the talk came to a close, Whoopi Goldberg invited her to come back as a co-host in the future.