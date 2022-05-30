Click to share this via email

With summer around the corner, some celebrities have been turning on vacation mode a little early this year.

From the Kardashian-Jenner clan to Rita Ora and LeBron James, here’s a look at an array of stars having fun in the sun.

Kylie Jenner

Without revealing exactly where she visited, Kylie Jenner and her beau Travis Scott have been posing for an array of stunning beach snaps.

The pair were joined by their daughter Stormi Webster, 4, who spent time writing her name in the sand and throwing shells back into the ocean.

Khloe Kardashian

Of course, the Kardashian-Jenner clan recently visited Portofino, Italy as well to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding. Here is Khloe K posing up a storm by the water.

LeBron James

LeBron James shared some pics and clips from paradise as he and some friends vacationed in the Maldives recently.

Yvonne Orji

“Insecure” star Yvonne Orji definitely made the most of her luxurious trip to St. Lucia judging by these beautiful photos and videos.

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev

Shaun White and his girlfriend Nina Dobrev looked like they were having an absolute blast in the beautiful Greek island of Santorini.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora showed off her incredible figure in a black bikini as she covered herself in sand, joking: “Stay hydrated, and exfoliate kids. 🐚”

Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood definitely made the most of the sunshine during a recent trip to Mexico with some friends. He shared a bunch of photos, including one of himself in a pair of swim shorts while sipping coffee near the beach.

Kim Kardashian

It wouldn’t be a summer vacation article without Kim Kardashian, so here she is posing up a storm on a beautiful beach.

Simone Biles

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been posing up a storm in multiple bikini snaps on a recent vacation.

Nicole Scherzinger

If you didn’t have vacation envy before now, here’s Nicole Scherzinger and her beau Thom Evans striking a few poses in Mexico.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian shared an array of sweet photos as she enjoyed time at the beach in Laguna Beach with her kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber posed in a colourful two-piece for this stunning beach shot.

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha has been showing off her sun-kissed glow while on vacation in numerous Instagram snaps.