Halsey is giving fans an update on their health following concern over social media.

The singer opened up about their recent trips to the hospital in a series of Stories on their Instagram. They’ve always been open with fans about their ongoing struggle with endometriosis and other health complications, sharing that this one was related to a different condition.

“Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth,” Halsey said. “I started getting really, really, really, sick… I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and I had some other stuff going on.”

READ MORE: Halsey Had Endometriosis Surgery Three Days Before The Grammys ‘Again’

The singer shares 9-month-old Ender with Boyfriend Alev Aydin.

Halsey – Photo: Instagram/@iamhalsey

Anaphylaxis is known as an allergic reaction that is potentially life-threatening.

The 27-year-old then explained they were given multiple diagnoses.

“Basically, after seeing a 100,000 doctors,” the singer continued, “I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, Mast-cell activation syndrome, POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome) and I’m still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things.”

The National Organization for Rare Diseases describes Ehlers-Danlos as a genetic condition that affects skin, muscles, skeleton and blood vessels. Mast-cell activation syndrome causes severe allergy symptoms, while POTS is a blood circulation disorder.

READ MORE: Halsey Pays Tribute to Their Dog And ‘First Love’ Jagger Following ‘Sudden And Unfair’ Death

While Halsey wanted to be candid with fans about their health status, they also wanted to reassure everyone they were okay. They noted they were currently preparing for their upcoming Love and Power Tour.

“I’m really excited and I’m really confident that I’ll be able to do it in a way that’s healthy where I can perform my best for all of you,” they said. “I’m here, I’m ready to go. The tour is going to be f–king crazy.”