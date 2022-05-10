Hale Leon and Frankie Grande attend Sony Pictures "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere held at The Regency Village Theatre on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by )

The force of love is with Frankie Grande and Hale Leon.

Grande and Leon tied the knot in a “Star Wars”-themed ceremony, very appropriately, on May 4. Grande, 39, shared news and photos from the intimate setting featuring Chewbacca, Darth Vader, Princess Leia and plenty of lightsabers.

“Introducing Mr. and Mr. Grande! Yup! We’re MARRIED! Surprise!” Grande wrote on Tuesday. “Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy.

“It was the most beautiful ceremony, officiated by my incredible mother, and it brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God!” he added. “We then followed our wedding with a joint bachelor party weekend of games with some friends and family and are currently on our mini-moon…”

The celebrations are only getting started for the Grandes.

“We are having a Wedding Ball with all our friends in the upcoming months!” he wrote. “I can’t wait to share all of these amazing stories, pics and videos with you all slowly as we get them, but for now, let me just say I am the happiest I’ve ever been.

“I’m married to the man of my dreams, our families have merged together so beautifully, and we are well on our way to happily ever after. I love you Hale Grande. I am so so honoured to be your husband.”

Ariana Grande, Frankie’s sister, also celebrated the beautiful occasion.

“Crying again!” Ariana commented on the post. “I love you both so so very much.”

“Hale, I adore you[.] you are the most happy-making and divine addition to all of our lives,” she added to her Instagram Story. “Thank you for loving him the way that you do[.] It’s all I’ve ever wanted for him.”