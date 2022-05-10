Love is in the air for the stars who are getting ready to tie the knot this season.

Check out the celebrities who will be cementing their love for each other when they walk down the aisle in summer 2022…

Simon Cowell And Lauren Silverman

Plans are well underway for Cowell and Silverman’s nuptials, which are set to take place in London next month. Simon got down on one knee in Barbados on Christmas Eve 2021 after more than 10 years together. The couple are proud parents to son Eric, who was born in 2014.

Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas

Ruelas and Giudice’s New Jersey wedding is on track to take place in summer 2022. The pair got engaged in October 2021, after meeting while vacationing separately on the Jersey Shore the year prior. Giudice is still unsure about whether or not the nuptials will feature on “RHONJ”, telling Daily Pop, “We’ll see.”

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker

Kardashian and Barker’s big day could be one of the biggest celebrity weddings of 2022. Back in March, a source told ET that the couple will be married within months. “Kourtney and Travis are looking at dates in the spring and summer for their wedding,” the insider said. “They want their wedding to speak on behalf of both of their styles with some sexiness and elegance.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Asghari took to Instagram to reveal that a date has been set for his upcoming wedding to the “Toxic” singer, although he noted that nobody will know until the day after their nuptials, Meanwhile, Spears recently shared a peak at her wedding veil, prompting fans to believe that the big day will be taking place sooner rather than later.

Brock Davies And Scheana Shay

Shay and her Australian fiancé will be jetting off to Mexico for their destination wedding. Speaking on Zack Peter and Adam Newell’s “Spilling Tea Live”, podcast Shay hinted that the big day could be featured on the next season of “Vanderpump Rules”. “We’ve set a date,” she announced. “It’s in August and I really hope that all of you will be able to see it on season 10!”