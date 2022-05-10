Andy Cohen returned to “Watch What Happens Live” with a very special guest host.

Cohen’s daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen, was born on April 29. Cohen returned to “WWHL” for the first time since her birth and brought Lucy along with him. Her middle name, Eve, is a nod to Cohen’s mother Evelyn.

“Lucy Cohen’s got the 4-1-1, queen of midnight fun,” Cohen sang, remixing the show’s theme song, per Daily Mail. “LC, MC, late night, on Bravo TV.

“As I held Lucy in the hospital, just she and I, late into her first night, I was so moved by all of your love and support,” Cohen told the audience. “I want you to know that your virtual cheerleading of my starting a family on my own has lifted me up when I most needed it.”

Cohen welcomed Lucy to the world thanks to an “incredible” surrogate who he described as a “partner and friend.”