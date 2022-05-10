Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Viewers will soon be bidding farewell to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and the guest list for her final weeks of shows has been revealed.

According to a report from Fox 11, viewers can expect an A-list roster of celebs dropping by to join host Ellen DeGeneres during her final episodes.

Among the stars reported to be part of the final week are Zac Efron, Kate McKinnon, Justin Timberlake, Keith Urban, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Luke Bryan, Kerry Washington, Brad Paisley, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Oprah Winfrey, Mila Kunis and Bruno Mars.

READ MORE: Ellie Kemper Sings Ellen DeGeneres A Hilarious Farewell Love Song

In addition, viewers can expect one final visit from fan-favourites, British cousins Sophia Grace and Rosie.

Jennifer Aniston, who was the very first guest when the show debuted in 2003, will also drop by, as will Billie Eilish.

Also scheduled to appear is Pink, who wrote the show’s Emmy-winning theme song.

The final week of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” kicks off Monday, May 23.