Diddy is throwing his full support behind Travis Scott amid ongoing legal repercussions over fatalities at Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

Diddy took to social media on Monday and revealed that he demanded for Scott to be included in the performer lineup for the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. This marks Scott’s first televised performance since the festival and one of his few public appearances.

“This just in,” Diddy said on Instagram, per Complex. “For the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday I made a request, I made a demand. I said ‘My brother Travis Scott has to perform. I’m executive producing, he has to perform.'”

“And NBC said ‘yes.’ It’s going down Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing… now that’s love.”

Diddy subsequently told REVOLT Black News, a network he founded, that he is “uncancelling the cancelled.”

“There will be no cancelling on my watch,” Diddy said. “Love is about forgiveness… so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform. It’s going to be a great night.”

10 people were killed and hundreds were injured due to a crowd-crushing incident at Scott’s Astroworld Fest in Houston on Nov. 5.