Shay Mitchell is embracing her ever-changing body.

While the “Pretty Little Liars” alum is expecting her second child, she posted a TikTok video all covered up.

“If you want to stop me, you’re going to have to f***ing kill me,” she lip-synced Julia Garner’s line from “Ozark”.

“You’re pregnant! Stop showing off your belly and trying to be sexy!” the text read.

The video then turned to her dancing around in a sexy outfit, showing off her pregnant belly. “No,” she wrote.

This is Mitchell’s second child with Matte Babel. They are already parents to Atlas, 2.

The Canadian beauty showed off more of the Versace by Fendi looks on her Instagram.

Mitchell previously opened up to Women’s Health about criticisms she faced after giving birth in 2019.

“Right after I had Atlas, if I ever made a comment about how I didn’t feel like myself, people were like, ‘Well, you just had a baby,’” she says. “Yeah, I know I just had a baby. I’m very grateful for my body, and that it gave life, but I’m still allowed to express that I don’t feel like myself.”

For Mitchell, being honest about childbirth and the experience of motherhood is very important.

“I was strong before I had Atlas, and I wanted to feel that way after,” she says. “We celebrate our bodies before we’re pregnant; we celebrate our bodies with bumps. We should also celebrate our bodies at whatever point we feel our best again.”