Harry Styles is giving viewers some sweet looks in the new behind the scenes video for “As It Was”.

The singer released the footage on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse of the process behind shooting the official music video for the track.

There are a lot of really fun moments including a mock martial arts battle between Styles and his co-star Mathilde Lin, as well as them having fun hijinks on the rotating dais used for their scenes. The musician jokes around in his different outfits and does lots of impromptu dancing.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Talks About The Future Of Sexuality: ‘It’s About Not Having To Label Everything’

The absolute highlight of the video, however, is an adorable moment between Styles and a baby. It’s not clear whose child it is, but the 28-year-old affectionately cradles them in his arms, before lifting them in the air like Simba in “The Lion King”. The confused toddler begins crying and he tries to soothe them with a smile.

According to choreographer Yoann Bourgeois who helped plan the circular sequence, it took some time to get used to the rotating platform for Styles.

READ MORE: Lizzo Says Performing With Harry Styles At Coachella Was ‘Genuinely A Surprise’

“We need to let the artist accustom themselves to the platform physically — it can be a bit disorienting,” Bourgeois told Billboard. “We had a few days with Harry, and he was actually very talented, and it seemed like Harry was having a lot of fun, so we kept in the music video a lot of the moments of playfulness from that.”

“As It Was” is part of the singer’s upcoming album Harry’s House which comes out on May 20.