Ariel Winter is putting herself first.

The actress joined her “Modern Family” alum Julie Bowen on her podcast “Quitters” to talk about growing up in the spotlight on the hit show since she was 11-years-old and how the paparazzi culture in Los Angeles became too much.



READ MORE: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals ‘There Were Discussions’ About A ‘Modern Family’ Spin-Off

“Part of the reason I always hated L.A. was because I have been followed by paparazzi for a very long portion of my life,” said Winter.

“I really, really dislike having my space invaded. I don’t like pictures of me [that] I haven’t signed up for. I don’t like feeling watched. I’ve always just wanted to live a very normal life, have a normal existence and I never really felt like I could do that. Everywhere I went, someone was taking my picture. I’m just not that person. Fame and all that is not something I’m interested in. I just want to live as normal a life as I can.”

At just 14-years-old the paparazzi proved to be “really traumatic” as they would try and provoke her, yelling things about her home life. Winter’s older sister, Shanelle Gray, became her legal guardian in 2012 after her mom and manager, Chrisoula Workman, was accused of being abusive.

READ MORE: Ariel Winter Recalls Being Fat Shamed by Fans While On ‘Modern Family’

“I don’t feel comfortable walking my dog down the street” in L.A., Winter said. “If my dog gets off leash I can’t be like, ‘What the f*** get back here!’ It’s going to be [turned into]: ‘Ariel Winter, rescue advocate, screaming and abusing dog’ when really I’m just trying not to let my dog get hit in the street. Everything I’m doing is scrutinized.”

Winter has now settled down in her new city but won’t be sharing where that is. “I’ve never wanted everybody to know everything about my life,” she added.

While she does know some people are “okay with sharing everything”, Winter thinks “it should be a choice.”

“Everyone deserves privacy and to share what they want to share about themselves … [People] think, Oh, you have money … just take that and accept it. No. I did myself a service by leaving L.A.”