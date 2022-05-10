Melissa Gilbert is telling all in her new memoir, opening up about the midlife crisis she experienced after her divorce from fellow actor Bruce Boxleitner.

In an excerpt from the book, Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered, the former “Little House on the Prairie” star gets candid about the decisions she made during that time in her life — which included a little cosmetic enhancement.

“I had Botox, fillers, recoloured my hair, and bought a Mustang convertible at the urging of the inappropriately young French dude I began dating,” the former Screen Actors Guild president wrote in the memoir, via an excerpt in Yahoo! Life.

Her goal, she later realized, was to recapture the sense of “freedom” that she remembered from her youth.

“I reacted as many women I encountered did: I attempted to freeze everything in place,” she explained, pointing out that “being a single woman in your forties in Los Angeles is a whole different league of pressure. And being an actress looking for work in an industry obsessed with youth ratchets that up even further.”

It wasn’t until she met current husband, actor and director Timothy Busfield, and moved from Los Angeles to Michigan, that she was able to gain the perspective that had been lacking in L.A.

“I can’t move my forehead — and that’s not okay,” she recalled. “I have a feeling that I’m going to want to move it more in the future. I’d like to go someplace where that’s possible.”

Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered is on sale now.