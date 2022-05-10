Mary Fitzgerald is gone with dealing with Christine Quinn’s drama on “Selling Sunset”.

“I prefer not to have drama in the office,” she said on “The Domenick Nati Show”.

“I understand she’s entertaining and a spectacle for the show. I appreciate that. But as far as the working agents, it’s not very productive.”

The last season of “Selling Sunset” ended with things up in the air as Quinn didn’t show up to a meeting with Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim to discuss the future of her at the agency.

Fitzgerald says things haven’t really changed.

“I have not spoken to her in a very long time,” she said. “She hasn’t been in the office for a long time. She hasn’t worked for a while.”

She was confident that the show could carry on without Quinn.

Quinn also skipped filming the “Selling Sunset” reunion show due to a positive COVID-19 test but raised eyebrows when she was spotted at a photoshoot days later.

A source close to production told ET Canada that Quinn has since had two negative tests and in accordance with protocols, she went back to work. The set was outside. One project had nothing to do with the other.