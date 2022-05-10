Jennifer Grey was once briefly engaged to Johnny Depp, but admits she barely recognizes the man she nearly married when seeing him in his ongoing trial in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

On Tuesday, May 10, the “Dirty Dancing” star made a virtual appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show” to plug her new memoir, Out of the Corner.

During the conversation, reported Entertainment Weekly, Grey was asked about being engaged to Matthew Broderick and Depp within the same month in 1988.

READ MORE: Jennifer Grey ‘Didn’t Know How To Hold Onto’ Herself In Romantic Relationships

Commenting on footage of Depp at his trial, Grey said she hasn’t exactly been immersed in it.

“I will say that I haven’t watched any of it,” Grey explained.

“I don’t even know how to. I don’t even know how to get Court TV. I don’t even know where it would be,” she added.

“But from clips or things that I’ve come across, I don’t recognize the person,” she said of Depp.

READ MORE: Jennifer Grey Recalls ’80s Romance With Johnny Depp: ‘It Was A F**king Bonfire’

“It’s nothing to do with anything that I’ve ever experienced, and it makes me sad,” she shared. “I don’t understand what’s going on, and I just want everyone to be okay.”