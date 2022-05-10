Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about her decision to undergo plastic surgery, and has no patience for any criticism about it.

On Monday, May 9, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum shared photos on Instagram Story detailing her recovery from getting a neck lift.

She also offered a screenshot of a conversation she had with someone criticizing her for undergoing the procedure.

“So I’m going through my DMs doing a little work for ‘Two Ts in a Pod’, and someone sent me a message. I want you guys to read it and let me know your thoughts,” wrote Mellencamp, referencing her podcast.

“Ur a public figure trying to help women loose [sic] weight yet your getting a face lift to remind those of us who need one who can’t afford one how ugly we are Thanku,” wrote the commenter.

Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram

Mellencamp responded, “I am being transparent with my journey. Would you prefer I lie and pretend the loose skin on my neck disappeared? That’s not who I am. You want to only follow people that show themselves through a filtered version of themselves then I am not the person to follow.”

She added, “(Btw, this has nothing to do with going all in on your life – I changed my life 7 years ago and am proud of that and will continue sharing and helping others achieve their goals).”

She concluded by offering a question to her social media followers. “Do you appreciate me being open about my journey or would you rather I just pretend I did nothing?” she wrote.