Kelly Clarkson had “the best” Mother’s Day, courtesy of her children’s nanny.
In an interview with “Extra”, Clarkson and “Great American Song Contest” co-host Snoop Dogg shared how they celebrated Mother’s Day.
“I’m a single mom, right? So I’m either at work or with kids,” Clarkson explained.
READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Surprised By Childhood Best Friend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nathan Fillion & More For Her 40th Birthday
“So my nanny — I literally almost cried — like, she walked into the kitchen and was like, ‘Hey, for Mother’s Day, I’m going to give you the gift of time and you can just do whatever you want.’ I almost broke down, I was like, ‘What??!!’” Clarkson recalled.
“No one understands how important time is,” Snoop weighed in, with Clarkson agreeing.
“I had the best day,” she said, “and it was amazing.”